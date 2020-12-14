Gardaí assist council in 'stable removal' operation at Wetlands in Kilkenny

Gardaí assisted council staff this morning in an council-led operation to dismantle a number of temporary structures at the Wetlands in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council staff were on site to remove the temporary stable structures which were in place.

"The removal of these temporary stable structures is one of the actions required to improve access into and out of the Wetlands area to allow both Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Siochana to more effectively monitor and manage the area in the public interest," said a statement from Kilkenny County Council.