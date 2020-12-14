House ransacked in burglary in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of burglaries which took place in the city and county in recent days.

On Friday a house a break in took place at a house on Stephen Street between 5.30pm and 7.30pm in the evening. A window at the rear of the premises was forced open and entry was gained however nothing was taken.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in the Rathmoyle area between 1pm on Friday and 1am on Saturday morning.

Entry was gained via a smashed patio door a number of rooms were ransacked and a few items of jewellery were taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.