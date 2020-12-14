Mint Ladies launch Amber women’s refuge fundraiser

Mint Medispa by Pembroke Kilkenny has launched its Amber Women’s Refuge fundraiser raffle in a bid to support the service in Kilkenny.

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge provides a refuge service which caters for women and children from Kilkenny and Carlow. Its mission is to empower women and children, of all cultures and backgrounds, to achieve their rights to live abuse-free lives. The service provides emergency short term refuge accommodation and support services including information, a 24-hour Helpline, outreach, court accompaniment, aftercare, awareness raising, group programmes, counselling and play therapy.

One in three women experience physical and/or sexual violence. Incidents of domestic violence have increased significantly since COVID-19 lockdown measures started. Amber Women’s Refuge works alongside a number of other services to safeguard children and women against the crime of Domestic Violence.

Lucie Dowling Manager of Mint Medispa said: “Mint Medispa are delighted to support Amber Women’s Refuge, a charity that is dear to our hearts. We are a team of women that want to support women and children, especially before Christmas. There are nine of us ladies in Mint, and most of our clientele are women. We are mothers, daughters and sisters and the stories of the women supported by Amber Women’s Refuge resonated with us. We hope the people of Kilkenny and Carlow will help us to support them.”

People who wish to support the fundraiser can donate now through GoFundMe page and be in with a chance to win amazing Prizes including a luxurious overnight stay plus an evening meal at Pembroke Hotel, a BioPenta ultimate facial plus lots of Mint Medispa bespoke hampers.

Mint Medispa is passionate about client care and serious about skin. The therapists are highly knowledgeable and recommend taking time out for yourself as part of an essential self-care routine which we all need and deserve to meet the challenges of everyday life. The winners will be announced on Christmas Eve via Mint’s social media.

For more see: www.mintkilkenny.com |

www.gofundme.com/f/mint- medispa039s-christmas- fundraiser