Number of Covid cases at St Luke's in Kilkenny is highest once more

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny is again at the top of the chart for total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the latest figures (December 13).

Sunday's Covid-19 daily operations update from the HSE shows a total of 31 confirmed cases, including one new case in the past 24 hours, and one suspected case also. Two cases are in critical care beds.

The Kilkenny hospital has shown a high number of cases since the beginning of the month, but was surpassed by Letterkenny hospital as the highest for several days last week, with local hospital figures in the 20s.

While the hospital and ED remain busy, all Outpatient Services clinics are resuming as normal from this morning.