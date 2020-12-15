Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The late Kathleen Donovan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Donovan, formerly of Military Barracks, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. The Donovan Family are sad to announce the sudden death of their beloved sister Kathleen/Kay Donovan, who passed away on November 21 in Shepherds Bush, London. The Funeral arrangements are as follows: On December 16 at 10am at Putney Vale Cemetery, the cremation service will be live via webcam for those who wish to attend and cannot do so in person. Any person who wishes to attend the service via webcam please follow this link and use the passwords and username provided. https://www.obitus.com

User Name: Duca6575

Password: 946658

December 16 at 10am.