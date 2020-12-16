Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The late Maureen Mernagh

The death has occurred of Maureen Mernagh, Forristalstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny, December 15. Maureen (retired nurse) in her 96th year, peacefully in the care of New Ross Community Hospital, former Sacristan to St James' Church Glenmore. Pre-decessed by her parents Peter and May brothers Jack, Tom, Louis & Paddy, sister Biddy (Dudgeon). Deeply regretted by her loving family sister Cissie (Power), brothers Fr Michael O.S.A. Séamus and Liam, sisters-in-law Bridget, Catherine and Maureen nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a family funeral will take place at noon on Thursday, December 17 in St James' Church Glenmore (Max 25 in church) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen's funeral cortége will leave Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon at 11.30am on Thursday via her residence in Forristalstown to arrive in Glenmore for noon Requiem Mass.

Requiem Mass can be view on www.glenmoreparish.com or The Glenmore Parish Facebook page. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as a option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Nicholas (Nicksy) Dowling

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicksy) Dowling, Leapstown, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny. December 15, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St Gabriel's Ward, Nicholas (Nicksy), sadly missed by his loving wife Marianne Thomson and her daughter Christina, brother Jim, sister Stacia (UK), nephews Michael and Paul and their families, mother-in-law Magda, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends, both in Kilkenny and Germany.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Nicholas, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, December 18, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Ballyfoyle (max of 25 in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed with the link to follow. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Nicholas's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.