Kilkenny's Covid-19 testing centre to move from Nowlan Park to new location

The Covid-19 testing centre in Kilkenny has moved to a new location.

The facility is operatonal this week from a site at the Hebron Industrial Estate. The venue will be signposted and directions are also provided in the text message sent to those with appointments to attend.

The test centre in Kilkenny had previously been located at Nowlan Park.

The Covid-19 testing centre in Carlow will continue to operate at Tinryland, Carlow over coming days but from Tuesday, December 22 will function form a new locaiton at St Dympna’s Hospital in the town.