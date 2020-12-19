Kilkenny Property for sale: Looking for a great home in Graig? This one is Close by...

A very impressive three bedroom terraced home in Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny, 3 St Mullin’s Close comes to the market in turnkey condition throughout.

Located in a small, quiet and mature development of just 10 houses which were built around 2005, the property has been upgraded since the current owners purchased in 2017. Many of the finishes creating a stylish and welcoming home with plenty of space for family living and entertaining.

Extending to 67 square metres (721 square feet) the property features an entrance with stairs to the first floor, guest wc, living room with an open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove and open plan access through to a spacious light filled kitchen/dining room.

The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises landing area, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom. A striking, high quality bathroom completes the accommodation.

Low Maintenance Garden

Outside there is ample parking to the front of the property for two cars and extra parking for visitors in the development. The rear garden (measuring 30ft x 17ft) is fully fenced and designed with low maintenance in mind.

A paved patio area directly outside the back door is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A raised wall with steps built from Kilkenny Limestone and cladding leads up to an area laid in artificial grass bordered by raised flowerbeds in the same matching stone.

The garden has a wooden shed, which comes complete with power and plugs sockets with plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer. The shed is fitted with a radiator which is connected to the radiators in the house. There is an outside light and tap. A Perspex canopy spans the back of the property and covers the patio. There is a good selection of colour planting including a Jasmine wall climber.

The property is conveniently located within a short stroll from the centre of Graig town, which has a great selection of schools, restaurants and bars and an abundance of shopping facilities and services. Golf fans are also spoiled for choice - with Graig in the centre of the South-East sunshine circuit Mount Juliet, Gowran Park and Mount Wolseley are all a short drive away.

Further information on this property is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

3 Saint Mullin’s Close,

Tinnahinch

Graignamanagh

Co Kilkenny

R95 X568

Asking price: €170,000

BER: C2