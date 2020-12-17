Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December17, 2020

The late Ger (Frog) Barry

The death has occurred of Ger (Frog) Barry, St Joseph's Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. December 15 at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Ger (Frog), sadly missed by his son Jonathan, grandchildren Abi and Callum, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Ger, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, December 19, at 11am in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in Church). Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for private cremation. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stcanicesparish.ie Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Ger's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Sarah (Sally) Burke (née Hackett)

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Burke (née Hackett), Clogher, Tyrone / Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Sarah (Sally) Burke passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Kingsbury, London. Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of James, Annette, Eamon and Carol. Sarah will be very sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Mary and Laura, sons-in-law Jason and Charles and grandchildren Oliver, Benjamin, Victoria, Jake and Emmeline. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary and brother Patrick. Predeceased by her sister Rose and brothers Michael, Eugene, Jim and Eddie. Sarah will be missed by all her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Urlingford ( Eircode E41XO38 ) on Thursday, December 17 from 5.30 until 6.30 followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Graine ( Eircode E41WR44 ) arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 18. December for family and close friends (Max 50 people) at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society Ireland. Sarah's Funeral Mass can be viewed by those unable to attend by pressing the following link https://youtu.be/_V8bZ6UejqI

Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided at RIP.ie. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. The Burke family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Céline Dignan (née Harnett)

The death has occurred of Céline Dignan (née Harnett), Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesdayh December 16 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean. Céline will be sadly missed by her children, Tony, Niall, Paul, Evelyn (O Brien), Anne Marie (Duncan), Céline and Eric, her sister Anne, sisters-in-law, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Removal from her home on Friday morning, December 18, to arrive at St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny City for 11.00 am Requiem Mass (max of 25 in church) followed by interment in St Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny City. Céline’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Friday, December 18, at www.stcanicesparish.ie

Family flowers only. House private please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Céline’s family would particularly like to thank all the people who gave Céline such great care.

The late John Dowling

The death has occurred of John Dowling, Dunmore Cottage, Kilkenny, December 16, (peacefully), at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government/H.S.E guidelines a private family funeral for John will take place on Friday with funeral prayers in Hehir's Funeral Home at 12 (noon), interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Andrew (Andy) Pauline

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Pauline, Newpark Upper, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of East Kilbride, Scotland. Andy was aged 51 and had resided in Ireland for the last 15 years. He worked as a Community Nurse Manager in Carlow Kilkenny Mental Health Service at St. Canice's Hospital. Andy had many interests including acting, writing and he loved to visit historical places of interest in Ireland, America and Europe. He was an avid supporter and member of Celtic Supporters Club based in Egan's Bar, Kilkenny.

He was a kind and caring psychiatric nurse who worked in inpatient and outpatient services. Andy worked full time until his untimely passing at his home, the home he loved, on 14th December 2020. This was a home he restored to suit his style and character. Andy has left behind him a brother, sisters, nephews and nieces.

Andy will be greatly missed by service users, staff members at St Canice's Hospital, his extended Scottish family, his neighbours in Newpark and in a special way the Kavanagh family, where he resided with the late Jim Kavanagh in 2009. A Service of Committal of Ashes will take place on Tuesday, December 22 at 1pm in St Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. All are welcome to attend. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Andy's family, please do so on RIP.ie.