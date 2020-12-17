New creative project launched by DCCI as part of the Government’s “Keep Well” Campaign

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched a new creative project to bring the skills and talents of Ireland’s craftspeople and designers into homes and communities across the country. A series of online videos, workshops and activities, involving Ireland’s designers, makers and member organisations - Guilds, Associations, Networks and Societies (GANS) will be made available online and free to the public. The campaign runs from December to December 2020.

Over 40,000 3D pop-out Craft Your Own Star card packs were delivered to libraries nationwide this week. Readers and visitors are welcome to collect their cards from Carnegie Library, John’s Quay. The cards were designed for all ages and ability ranges in the hope that young and old can craft a simple star as a keepsake novel Christmas decoration.

The campaign includes a series of craft-based online videos. This includes workshops by Eva Holmes (Chairperson of Kilkenny Flower Club) include wreath making, and festive table displays. A number of craft-based online workshops for young people include a Pom Pom Snowman, Clay Festive Decorations, Annimation of Victorian Characters.

The “Keep Well” campaign is part of the Government’s Plan for Living with COVID-19, DCCI will focus on the campaign’s strand ‘Switching off and Being Creative’. This programme encourages people at home to switch off, get creative, and to learn something new. It offers people of all ages and abilities an opportunity to engage with a series of online creative activities, postal activities and onsite activities at public locations - all designed to promote wellbeing and resilience during the COVID-19 crisis.

Supported by Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne Chief Executive, described the campaign as a very worthwhile initiative to help sustain well being and keep active.



DCCI CEO Rosemary Steen commented: "Through our various programmes we understand first-hand the impact that creativity through Craft & Design has on the overall wellbeing of citizens in our communities both at local and national level. The ’Keep Well’ campaign helps us to provide vital opportunities for public engagement with DCCI Members and Membership organisations through education & outreach. "



DCCI will work with a team of talented makers and designers over the next few weeks to develop a series of online and creative workshops. These activities will include step-by-step interactive workshops and short video tutorials broadcast on DCCI’s YouTube channel.



Details can be found on DCCI’s website at www.dcci.ie/keepwell and through DCCI’s social media platforms.



Visit: dcci.ie/keepwellcampaign for more details.

Upcoming Activities

A ‘Craft Your Own Star’ activity will be available for free from your main Kilkenny City Library from December. 15 Pop out your star, and colour and decorate however you like. Create your own beautiful 3D Christmas ornament for your tree or gift to your Grandparents, neighbours, friends and family.

Online Live Workshop

Foraged Festive Displays - Online Workshop Wed 16 Dec: 7pm – 8.30pm Due to popular demand, a second workshop with floral artist Eva Homes of Darver House Nursery will take place. Learn how to create festive floral displays suitable for a variety of locations throughout your home. All levels of experience are welcome. A materials list is available upon booking. You are encouraged to source a variety of greenery/materials from your garden and hedgerow. Additional decorations can be added. Free workshop. Book via Eventbrite

Note Eva has also submitted a video tuotorial for this workshop and it has been edited.

Recorded Video Tuitorials

Traditional Floral Wreaths Award-winning floral artist Eva Homes of Darver House Nursery and Chairwoman, of Kilkenny Flower Club delivers a traditional Christmas wreath workshop. Participants with all levels of experience will enjoy.

My Animated Christmas Tale

Create your own festive narrative using print & three-dimensional construction techniques with multi-media artist & maker Kim Sharkey. Children & their guardians can work together to create a range of fun-loving festive characters that can be used to create an amusing stop motion animated performance piece. Worksheet with step by step instructions and downloadable instructions included.



Upcycle Your Old Christmas Tree To Create Festive Decorations.

In this short video clip, join Johnny Shiels of Inishowen Spinning Wheels with his friend Chris, as he wood turns the trunk of an old Christmas tree to create wonderful festive decorations.



Festive Clay Workshop

Make your own hand-made crafts with ceramist Jaqui Ryan of Kinvara Pottery. In this video tuitorial you will learn how to creatre festive decorations using airdrying clay, suitable for your Christmas tree or to decorate Christmas cards & more.

Online And Postal Intergenerational Public Engagement Project

Narrative Tools Project, 6 Dec – 6 Jan (optional for inclusion) Narrative Tools is an online and postal intergenerational project hosted by the National Design & Craft Gallery (NDCG). It explores a culture of making through creative connections and the importance of handing down skills within families and our communities. This winter we invite you to reflect on and share stories or images of festive making traditions you engage with & the tools that you use. Perhaps you have treasured craft items that you tend to use during this season?

To celebrate family and community festive craft connections, content submitted will be shared on our website and NDCG social platforms. More info

Christmas Crafts at Home An exciting range of downloadable activities and recorded video demonstrations for all ages. Easy to follow activities and demonstrations will include & explore, How to Create Hand-printed Gift Wraps, Pom Pom Snowmen, Puppet Santas and more.

Follow @NDCGallery on Facebook, Instagram and ndcg.ie for updates.