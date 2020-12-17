Dunnamaggin Community Spirit Award for committed volunteer

Dunnamaggin Development Group has presented its second annual Community Spirit Award to Celia Moran, who recently retired after 40 years volunteering in her community of Dunnamaggin Parish.

Nominated by Tom Hickey for her voluntary work over the past four decades, but in particular for her involvement with the church, Dunnamaggin Development Group in collaboration with Father Ferghus and the church committee surprised Celia on Sunday, December 6 with a presentation after mass.

Margaret O’Shea, her longtime friend and colleague, spoke beautifully about Celia and her late husband Gus’ dedication to community.

This past year has been hard on community activity. The fortnightly community gatherings had to be cancelled along with the social dancing and art group.

Covid-19 has shown how important interaction with one another is for mental and physical wellbeing. It is just as important, however, to celebrate those who quietly go about supporting others as Celia has done, requesting no acknowledgement of her contribution to community life.

Congratulations Celia from all in Dunnamaggin Parish. Hopefully, in 2021 the community will be able to celebrate in style her contribution to the parish.