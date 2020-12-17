Appeal for Kilkenny family who lost their home and treasured mementoes of their deceased mam in fire

The caring community of Inistioge has rallied around to support a local man, and his children, who lost their home in a fire on Monday night.

Brian Malone and his two daughters not only lost their home in the blaze but all their cherished mementos of Kim, the girls' mammy and Brian's wife, who passed away earlier this year.

In just 11 minutes the fire had consumed everything - Brian couldn't even grab his phone or wallet and was left with just the clothes on his back.

"No matter what we raise we will never get back what they have lost - all their mammy's clothes and jewellery," friend Amy Oakey told The Kilkenny People, but she hopes that this fundraiser can at least give the family a good Christmas, their first without Kim.

2020 had already been a desperately difficult year for the family. In February Brian's father Seamus Malone passed away. In May Brian lost his best friend, Joe Savage, and just a week later Kim died. She had been battling cancer.

"We thought that 2020 was done with him," Amy said, but sadly more bad luck was to come.

Last Monday night, December 14, Brian was setting up the Christmas tree in his home in Ballyshane, their first without Kim. He went out to the shed, bringing items from the home, and when he came back he saw the fire had taken hold. He couldn't even get back in to grab his phone or wallet.

Everything was destroyed in minutes. The family's mementoes of Kim and everything they had for Christmas.

Brian has been out of work for some time, first he took time to care for Kim in her illness and then he injured his back and was unable to work.

With his 10 year-old daughter, Ruby, Brian is now staying with his mother, in Bohilla. Jade, who is 21, is staying with her other granny in Carlow.

Amy said 2020 has been tough on everybody but appealed to anyone who can spare even a few euros to donate to this fundraiser.