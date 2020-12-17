Kilkenny woman wins Third Level excellence award

WIT’s Health and Safety Officer, Mary O’Doherty of Glenmore, co Kilkenny, has won the Health and Safety Excellence Award for the Third Level sector.

The Health and Safety Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in the Health and Safety profession in Ireland. The award recognises the third level institution who has demonstrated the strongest commitment to the health and safety of its staff and students, compliance to standards and legislative requirements.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the award was announced at a virtual awards ceremony. WIT was up against TU Dublin in the Education category and was also shortlisted for the Grand Prix award.

Mary O’Doherty said she was delighted and honoured to receive the award. The award recognises our people first approach to health and safety management and added that our staff and students are our most valuable assets and nothing is more important than their health, safety and well-being.

“It is a pleasure working with staff and students across all campuses and I would like to thank all those who get involved in the safety programmes and initiatives that we run,” she said

The awards encourage third level organisations to constantly raise the bar, to innovate and maintain their commitment to achieving health and safety excellence.