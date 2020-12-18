Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, December 18, 2020

The late Billy Grace

The death has occurred of Billy Grace, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny and St Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny. Peacefully on Thursday, December 17, in the presence of his loving son Steven, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tom and Frank. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his son Steven, daughter Lorraine, Steven’s partner Kathryn, sisters Maureen, Patty and Betty, grandchildren Jade, Connor, Benjamin, Jessica and Katy, great grandchildren Noah and Jensen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and residents in St Joseph’s Home.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gathering’s, Billy’s funeral shall be strictly private. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Billy’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Sean Healy

The death has occurred of Sean Healy, Clomantagh, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Sean died suddenly in the loving care of management, nurses and staff at O'Gorman Homes, Ballyraggett. Predeceased by his parents John and Anastasia and his brothers Paddy and Michael. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and his very good neighbours.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Graine arriving at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided at RIP.ie.