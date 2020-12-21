Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, December 21, 2020

The late Fiona Cantwell

The death has occurred of Fiona Cantwell, St Patrick's, Kells Road and Upper Waterbarrack, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. December 18 (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Maura and Ignatius. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Pat, Mark and Fergal, sister Ruth, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends has taken place for Fiona. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Fiona's family would like to offer special thanks to the Sisters of Charity and the staff of St. Patrick's, who looked after Fiona. Thanks also to the staff of St Luke's Hospital.

The late John Healy

The death has occurred of John Healy, 18 Donaguile Heights, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. John passed away peacefully on December 20 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his brothers Nick, Tim and Ned and sisters Nellie, Maggie, Anne and Kitty. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons and daughters Catherine, Miriam, Eamon, Geraldine and Seamus, grand-children Aisling, Ciara and Émer, sons-in-law Christy and Pat, sisters-in-law Josie Healy (Lowhill) and Josie Healy (Firoda), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for John, with funeral courtége arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max. 25 people in church) for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 22, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at: https://wwwcastlecomerparish.ie/webcam

Please use the condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Jonathan James Cooke



The death has occurred of Jonathan James Cooke, Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Jonathan passed away (Peacefully) on Friday, December 18 at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved son of John and Sheila, cherished brother to Karen and loving uncle to Adam. Very sadly missed by his loving partner Grainne, his brother-in-law Noel, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his large circle of close friends.

Due to HSE and government guidelines regarding Public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for Johnny for family and close friends will take place in the Church of the Assumption Paulstown on Monday afternoon at 2pm, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Johnny you may do so in the Condolences section of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations to OCF ó esophageal Cancer fund www.ocf.ie. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Martin Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Martin Kavanagh (College Court, Kilkenny) December 16, (peacefully) at his home. Beloved father of Lorraine and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, grandchildren Martin, Steven and Ciara, son-in-law Graham, great-grandson Kyle, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral for Martin has taken place as per his wishes. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.