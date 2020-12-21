Kilkenny gardaí warn people to beware of bogus Revenue phone scam

Gardaí are appealing for members of the public to be vigiliant in relation to a phone scam where the callers are purporting to be calling in relation to a refund from Revenue.

Contact is made from a landline number with an 051 prefix. The caller states that he is organising a refund from Revenue and requests bank details.

Gardaí are warning the public no not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS number to anyone who makes contact with you over the phone.

"An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any Financial Institution will ever call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details.

If a member of the public receives a call from anyone requesting any personal or financial information, they should end the call and report the matter to their local garda station." a garda spokesperson said.