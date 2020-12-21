Illegal dumping of mattresses and household waste at Kilkenny carpark

Illegal dumping of mattresses along with other household waste in a carpark on the outskirts of the city was raised at a recent meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.

“Many of the letters and emails I have received of late have been linked in some way to waste and waste collection,” said Green Party councillor, Maria Dollard.

Cllr Dollard is concerned that illegal dumping continues to be a problem and in the city a small clothes recycling collection bin located on the Bennettsbridge Road, has been the target of illegal dumping in the last few months.

“The bin is located in the car park of a premises on the Bennettsbridge Road and has been used regularly to dump bags of clothes, rubbish and unfortunately a number of mattresses. I have brought this dumping to the attention of the County Council and expect it to be cleared shortly. People who use unlicensed collectors may not realise their rubbish is being dumped illegally after they hand it over believing they are getting a ‘good deal’. The local authority need to be sure whoever collects your waste is properly licenced and disposing of the waste properly," she said.

Cllr Dollard believes that while the vast majority of people do not engage in such behaviour it is ultimately being paid for in the long run by everyone else.

"Every time someone dumps their rubbish illegally, they are asking someone else to clean it up or pay for the council to do it for us. There is also some anxiety around changes to waster collection with some providers phasing out plastic bag collections in order to comply with conditions of their permits.

“I have been contacted by people who until recently have been very satisfied with a branded plastic bag collection but have been told by some waste collectors that they now have to pay for bins even if their waste collection needs are small. Kilkenny people should be aware they have a number of options in this regard," she added.

Following representations made by Councillor Dollard this issue has been clarified. According to Director of Services Sean McKeowan, the Council acknowledges that there are a limited number of cases where a two or three-bin service is not practical or available. In this regard, the Council has made provision within the Bye-laws to enable householders to apply for an exemption to continue with the use of the branded bag system. The options available to households currently using the branded bag service are as follows:-

(a) switch over to the two or three-bin service. The council have been advised by service providers that over 400 customers have switched in recent months;



(b) use the Civic Amenity Site in Dunmore or in Granny and keep receipts for inspection if/when called upon to produce same;



(c) contact the Environment Section and request a Bin Exemption Form. This is where the customer applies to the Environment Section to continue with the plastic bag service. (e.g. is located in an area where a collection vehicle cannot access or the person might be an older person generating very little waste) The exemption application will be assessed and the service provider will be contacted to discuss the best solution for the applicant. If it is determined that a bin exemption should be given, the customer can then purchase the bags directly from the service provider. The service provider will then record the customers details and the quantity of branded bags provided.



Another option that may be considered is bin sharing, whereby persons living side by side may use the one set of bins for their collective household waste. Customers are encouraged to contact either their service provider directly and/or talk to the Environment Section about what options are available to them.