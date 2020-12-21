Kilkenny councillor Cleere appointed Peace Commissioner

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has been appointed a Peace Commissioner for Kilkenny and its adjoining counties by the Minister for Justice and Equality Helen McEntee .

Cllr Cleere, a former Mayor of Kilkenny and former Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, received his official documents from the Department for the prestigious appointment last week.

"It is a great honour for me to be appointed peace commissioner for Kilkenny and I’m very happy to take up this new role," said Cllr Cleere.

"I am looking forward to serving the people of Kilkenny and surrounding counties in this new capacity going forward”