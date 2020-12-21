Five Kilkenny schools receive Discover Primary Science and Maths awards

Five Kilkenny primary schools have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award (DPSM).

St Colman’s Clara National School, Scoil Naomh Ioseph, Scoil San Lionard, Scoil Lachtain, Bunscoil McAuley Rice were confirmed as the recipient schools by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris last week.

The SFI programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers. The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. The closing date for digital submissions was extended to September to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions and teachers were congratulated for continuing to inspire students and adapt to remote learning environments.

“I want to send my congratulations to all the students receiving an SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths Award in Kilkenny,” said Minister Harris.



High Note

“It has been such a hard year for students across the country, but I hope today’s announcement will round the year off on a high note for our winners. Science and Maths matter now more than ever and we need our primary school students to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers, and problem solvers. These awards show how excited we can all be for the future.”

Over 150 classrooms joined the virtual online close to the awards. STEM professionals and science communicators offered their congratulations to students and a live science show with Mark the Science Guy and Ali Knight from Explorium marked the end of the awards.

“It is extremely positive to see so many primary schools in Kilkenny taking part and I praise all the teachers involved for their commitment to STEM,” Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society at Science Foundation Ireland.

cience Foundation Ireland, in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO), offers free continuous professional development (CPD) in STEM for primary school teachers. The programme has developed a new suite of CPD for 2020/2021 exploring the topics of biodiversity, insulation and space through inquiry-based learning.

Registration for the 2020/2021 Awards and the DPSM/ESERO CPD is now open. For more information about the DPSM programme, the Awards and CPD, visit www.primaryscience.ie or contact the team on primaryscience@sfi.ie.