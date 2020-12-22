Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The late Justin McConville

The death has occurred of Justin McConville, Ballinakill, Ballycarney, Enniscorthy, Wexford / formerly Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Annette (nee Ormond) and their beautiful daughter Anna. Loving son of Dermot and the late Margie. Loving brother of Elizabeth and Rose and stepson of Phil. Sadly missed by his in-laws John, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Patrick, Marie, Pat, Zara, Jerry and Ed, nieces and nephews, lifelong friend Matt and many relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Pieta House. The family deeply appreciate your messages of love and support. Please respect Covid-19 guidelines and keep safe at all times. House strictly private at all times please. Funeral will be on Marshalstown Church webcam. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Margaret O'Neill (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Neill (née Byrne), Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Joe and brothers Pat and Tom. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sons Brendan and Martin, daughter Claire, son-in-law Brendan, and daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Colin, Alan and Lauren, great-grandchildren Louis and Carter, sister Catherine and brothers Peter, Matty and Jimmy.

In accordance with Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private Family Funeral will take place for Margaret, with the funeral cortége arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max 25 people in Church) for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 23) at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill cemetery, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at: https://wwwcastlecomerparish.ie/webcam

Please use the condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.