Covid figures surge in Killkenny as community leaders urge people to stay home

Community leaders in Kilkenny are urging people to follow the public health advice and stay home where possible following a surge in case numbers locally in recent days.

The latest figures show that 51 new cases were reported in Kilkenny to midnight on December 20. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 226.7 with 225 cases reported in the past 14 days.

As of 8pm on Monday 21 people were been treating for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital with an additional three suspected cases.

CEO of Kilkenny County Council is urging the public to heed the public health advice and said we are facing into 'a very challenging week'.

"The choices and sacrifices we make over the coming days matter," she said.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness also warned the public against fake news.

"We have seen huge developments in recent days with a new strain of the virus which may be up to 70% more transmissible. This is not scare mongering - it is reality - people need to stay at home," added the Cathaoirleach.

The Cathaoirleach also acknowledged the huge efforts of all frontline workers from refuse collectors to shop assistants to nurses and added that it hopes that 2021 is a more positive year for everyone.