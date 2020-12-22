Christmas bonus! Kilkenny punter bags €5,000 with 200/1 bet

The luck was shining on a Kilkenny Lotto player this week when a bold investment in their lucky numbers kicked off their Christmas week by securing a four-figure profit.

The anonymous customer placed a €25 bet in a BoyleSports shop on the Daily Millions Plus draw for Monday evening. They were left hoping for three numbers to come out against odds of 200/1.

Those odds started to tumble as the draw got under way and within seconds 8, 16, and 27 had all rolled out to trigger the celebrations. The run of luck saw the stake transformed into a total windfall of €5,025.

“It only took three numbers to land our Kilkenny customer a tidy festive boost so we have to say fair play to them for taking on the odds and hopefully the winnings come in handy for any last minute shopping!" said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.