Film set in medieval Kilkenny is wowing film critics on both sides of the Atlantic

Cartoon Saloon’s latest film, Wolfwalkers is wowing film critics on both sides of the Atlantic and has won a number of awards in recent days and looks almost certain to get an Oscar nomination.

The animated film, which is set in medieval Kilkenny, recently topped the Irish box office and was voted Best Irish Film by the Dublin Film Critics Circle. It also won three of the top US Film Critics Circle Awards - New York, Boston and Los Angeles last weekend for Best Animated Feature.

Wolfwalkers is the first Irish film since Black 47 in 2018 to reach the coveted top spot at the Irish box office. There is growing speculation that Cartoon Saloon may win an Oscar at next year’s ceremony. The studio has been nominated for its three previous features - The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner and for its short Late Afternoon.

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumoured to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers. It follows Moore’s two prior Oscar-nominated animated features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, as well as Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness congratulated all involved in Wolfwalkers on their recent awards.

“We are so lucky to have such talented people in Kilkenny and for them to be recognised in this way. Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and all involved have given us so much positivity at a time when we need it most, for that I say thank you.”

Wolfwalkers had its world premiere at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival and also screened at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival to great critical acclaim.