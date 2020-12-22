Twenty writers sign up to get involved in Lock in Lockdown project

Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players have joined forces to produce Love in Lockdown – a series of original short plays written by new and existing writers in the region.

Twenty writers signed up to the project and over the past few weeks have been busily penning their new works with guidance and input from playwrighting mentor Maeve Ingoldsby.

Talent

“It is so exciting to find such varied talent,” the veteran writer of stage and TV. “The future of theatre, especially in terms of writing, is sound.”

Theatre has been closed to the public for a long time now so how will Love in Lockdown work?

“The scripts are in and we will choose five or six plays to produce in February 2021,” says Cara O’Doherty of Barn Owl Players.

“We hope to present the works live in the New Barn Theatre in our home on John’s Quay” adds Philip Hardy of Barnstorm, “but we are prepared to livestream and film the premieres of these plays if restrictions are still in place.”

This resilient team are now calling on directors and actors in the region to become involved.

“Each piece requires a director and two actors; and we are confident to find talented people throughout the region,” said Cara O’Doherty.

So if you fancy working on this theatre premiere as director or actor contact the producers on philip@barnstorm.ie or phone 056-7751266.