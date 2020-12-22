Big-hearted Kilkenny youngsters record charity single for local causes

Youngsters from Ossory Youth have recorded a Christmas Charity single from their homes during the last lockdown.

Back in mid-October, when the country was entering into Level 5 restrictions, a group of young musicians got together with the idea of writing, performing and recording a Christmas Charity Single all from their own homes. Some of the young people were veterans of the many music projects that have been delivered in Kilkenny by Ossory Youth over the last few years and they were joined by some enthusiastic new recruits. The group was facilitated by the incredibly talented duo of Jeremy Hickey (a.k.a. Rarely Seen Above Ground) and Feibhár. Feibhár is a former member of several Ossory Youths groups and holds a BA in Commercial Modern Music from BIMM Dublin.

The unique thing about this recording is that it was done completely remotely on the young people’s mobile phones. The group met on zoom weekly where they exchanged ideas, lyrics and sounds until their single “Getting Colder” was crafted. The virtual band, “Radio Friendly Martians” was born.

After a lot of research and debate, the group agreed to donate the proceeds of the single to two causes: The Good Shepherd Centre who work with homeless men, women, families and those at risk of becoming homeless in Kilkenny and its environs and to the Ossory Youth counselling service. Joshua Cullen, 18, is one of the group’s member and noted “I can’t imagine what it is like for the thousands of Irish people without the warmth of a home, a friend or a family to look forward to – not just at Christmas but in daily life”.

Overall the feedback from the young people for the project was hugely positive and allowed them to connect with each other remotely while working together for a worthy cause. If you would like to download “Getting Colder” and contribute to The Good Shepherd and the Ossory Youth Counselling Service, you can purchase it on https://radiofriendlymartians.bandcamp.com/track/getting-colder

For further information on Ossory Youths music programmes, please contact Mick on mgreene@ossoryyouth.com or via the Ossory Youth Facebook page.