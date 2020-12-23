Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The late Edward (Eddie) Houlihan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Houlihan (Marian Place, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Donnycarney, Dublin 5) December 22, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Mairead and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Eddie, beloved husband of the late Rita and much loved father of Rebecca and Ciarán, sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Sheila and Theresa (Kent, UK), son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Heather, Matthew and James, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Eddie, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday, December 24, at 11am in St Bennett’s Church, Bennettsbridge (max of 25 in Church). Funeral afterwards to Tullaherin Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Eddie's family can do so at RIP.ie. If you are attending the Church grounds or cemetery you are asked to strictly adhere to social distancing and refrain from hand shaking. The family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Simon Cleere

The death has occurred of Simon Cleere, Killaloe, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 22. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan and his daughters Marie and Patricia.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, Joanne (Lennon), Angela (Guiry), Róisín, Bernadette (Tennyson) and Margaret (Foster), brothers Dick, Franko and Anthony, sister Josie (Bryan), sons-in-law Packie, John, Pat and Jimmy, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Simon’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral will leave from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan and arrive at St Molua’s Church, Killaloe, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th December, at 2pm. (Maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Those who wish to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link https://youtu.be/ZbEerODt0Dg

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kikenny Home Care Team. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late John Duggan

The death has occurred ofJohn Duggan, late of Knockeen, Tullahought, Kilkenny. Died December 21. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and loving father of son John, daughters Nora, Catherine, Suzane and Christina, brother Pat, sister Breid, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 24, at 11.30am in Tullahought Church followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be streamed live on the Tullahought Tidy Towns Facebook page.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE TO FAMILY ONLY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

The late Helen Lacey

The death has occurred of Helen Lacey, Belarmine, Stepaside, Dublin / Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Moolum, Kilmacow, County Kilkenny. Daughter of the late Willie, sister-in-law of the late Carmel and late Bernie. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Maggie, brothers Bill and Jim, sister Margaret, aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues in Bank of Ireland, Dublin.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings Helen's remains will arrive on Thursday (Christmas Eve) at St Senan's Church, Kilmacow (Via Lacey's Cross, Knockhouse and Moolum) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Masks to be worn at all times please. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Lacey family can use the online service at RIP.ie.