Kilkenny punter beats odds of 33,000/1 with 20 cent flutter

The champagne was popping in Kilkenny this week when a fortunate local landed the most timely of big wins thanks to their lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous punter had placed a tiny €0.20 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Tuesday for that evening’s main EuroMillions draw.

Their small investment stood to win them a four-figure sum if numbers 2, 10, 42 and 50 came out in the draw. When all four did indeed roll out, odds of 33,000/1 were smashed within seconds.

The lucky customer was able to walk off with a total of €6,600.20 when they collected their winnings. It was the second notable Lotto win in the area within 24 hours, as another lucky winner bagged €5,000 profit from BoyleSports using just three numbers on the Daily Millions a day previous.

“To scoop such an amount of cash from a €0.20 flutter must be very satisfying, especially just a few days before Christmas," said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

"Our Kilkenny customer didn’t bet big, but they certainly won big so we have to admire their ambition and wish them all the best with their winnings.”