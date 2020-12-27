Calling on Kilkenny - Could You be a FitLine Volunteer Mentor?

Age & Opportunity announced a nationwide expansion of their FitLine initiative – a telephone motivation line to encourage older persons to introduce physical activity into their daily lives.

FitLine is a volunteer peer led telephone line designed to help older people who want to feel a bit healthier, but perhaps don’t have the motivation, confidence or information on where or how to take that first step.

Age & Opportunity is the national organisation that provides a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development. They’ve received funding to expand their current FitLine initiative as part of the Keep Well campaign with thanks to Healthy Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Government of Ireland.

Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said the funding for FitLine will help provide an opportunity for people who aren’t regular users of technology and would prefer to have a conversation over the phone to become more active:

“We’re absolutely delighted to share the news that we’re taking FitLine nationwide and giving older persons encouragement to introduce physical activity to their daily lives in a safe way over the phone. Covid-19 has highlighted the digital divide that exists in Ireland and we want to make sure that people who don’t have access to digital technology can still talk to someone about ways to ensure they keep active.”

Age & Opportunity are recruiting FitLine Mentor Volunteers, to make regular calls to registered participants who would like to start being more physically active. The role of the mentors is to provide encouragement and ideas about how older adults can do simple physical activities as part of their day to day routine to suit their own lifestyle. Training will be provided by Age & Opportunity.

Mentor applicants must have an interest in physical activity and overall health and wellbeing, use of a laptop or computer and internet access and capacity to make phone calls for approximately three hours once a fortnight, to participants who have already registered to take part in the initiative.

Visit the Age & Opportunity website for full details of the requirements and download an application at: https://ageandopportunity.ie/ about-age-and-opportunity/get- involved/

Age & Opportunity are looking for FitLine Mentor Volunteer applications by 12 noon on Monday the 11th of January 2021. Why not kick off 2021 by getting involved in something great.