Jobs: Thermodial hiring in the Carlow / Kilkenny / Wexford area

Thermodial has vacancies for skilled HVAC Field Service engineers in the Carlow/Kilkenny/Wexford area.

Applicants will require an Electrical / Plumbing or Refrigeration trade certificate (Solas or equivalent) to be considered for the role. 

The company can offer an attractive salary package, company vehicle, pension contributions. To apply please email your CV to info@thermodial.ie or via  www.thermodial.ie/careers.