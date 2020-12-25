A meal for those in need this Christmas Day in Kilkenny

Dozens of meals will be distributed to people in need in Kilkenny this Christmas thanks to the collaborative effort of a number of local groups.

The Kilkenny Gospel Choir Outreach in collaboration with the Good Shepherd Centre and the Springhill Court Hotel will deliver dinners on Christmas Day to Kilkenny’s homeless community.

The project began 10 years ago as the increasing number of homeless people in Kilkenny became evident with a particular emphasis on caring for them at Christmas. It will be particularly welcomed this year given the challenges posed by Covid.

Fr Willie Purcell, chair of the Kilkenny Gospel Choir Outreach programme, said the initiative would help people at a busy time of year.

“We are delighted to be working again this year with Noel and the Good Shepherd Centre who provide such great care for our Homeless community,” he said.

“We are also grateful to the Springhill Court Hotel for coming on board for the second year in providing the dinners on Christmas Day. Christmas day is a busy time for the hotel but there was no hesitancy in their response to assist on the day.

“This Christmas will be very different for all of us but while we still hope to share it with our families many of our homeless will spend it away from their families — this collaboration hopefully will bring some hope and joy to our homeless community.”

ISOLATING

Noel Sherry, general manager of the Good Shepherd Centre, said Christmas can be a very isolating time for people experiencing homelessness.

“This year, with Covid-19 the isolation is more intense — a very special thank you to Fr Willie and the Springhill Court Hotel for demonstrating to us what Christmas is all about and that is the great spirit of sharing especially with those who are homeless,” said Mr Sherry.

Emma Jane Eaton, general manager of the Springhill Court Hotel said the hotel was delighted to be part of the Christmas Day project and to help with such a worthy cause.

“As a hotel we are happy to join with the Kilkenny Gospel Choir Outreach and the Good Shepherd Centre in this very necessary community outreach,” she said.