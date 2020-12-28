Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 28, 2020

The late Patrick (Paddy) Condon

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Condon, Riversfield, Callan, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilminick, Callan. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 27. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Josie (O’Dwyer), Brigid (Kelly) and Sr Frances (Villa Maria), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the new Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) at 11am on Wednesday, December 30. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. House private please.

The late Mary Curran

The death has occurred of Mary Curran, Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. In the loving care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Mary, beloved wife of the late Michael, pre-deceased by her daughter Maria and siblings Margaret, Theresa and Paddy. Much loved mother of Anne, Theresa and Kevin, Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, brother John, sisters Annie, Elizabeth, Breda, Agnes, Kathleen, Christina and Patricia, sons-in-law John, Brian and Paul, grandchildren Aisling, Sinead, Clodagh, Aoife, Niamh,Tara, Sarah, Rebecca, Dylan and Aine, great-grandchildren Heidi, Sophie and Cara, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives friends and neighbours.

Due to Goverment guidelines a private family funeral will take place, maximum of 10 people in church. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Tuesday at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend and cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message on the condolence link at RIP.ie.Mary's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

The late Seán Ryan

The death has occurred of Seán Ryan, The Mill, Freshford, Kilkenny. Also Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Husband of the late Olive. Predeceased by his brother Patens (Tralee). Deeply regretted by his loving son Joe, daughters Kathleen, Mary, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Lachtain, sisters Mona (Cody), Nuala (Kavanagh) Sheila (Spring), Christine (Queally), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass (max 10 people) will be held on Tuesday morning in St Lachtain's Church at 11am, followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe social guidelines in church yard and cemetery regarding hand shaking and the wearing of face masks. You may view the Mass on the link https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/