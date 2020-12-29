Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The late argaret (Peggy) Comerford

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Comerford, 28 Altamount Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Formerly Main Street, Urlingford peacefully at her residence. Sorely missed by her adoring nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours and devoted friends RIP. As per Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place in St. Johns Church Kilkenny on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at www.stjohnskilkenny.com.

The late Brendan (Brennie) Hickey

The death has occurred of Brendan (Brennie) Hickey, Lowergrange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. December 28, in the loving care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his sisters and brothers. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Burial in Old Cemetery Goresbridge on Tuesday, December 29 at 2pm. Due to Government advice, a private family funeral will take place. Condolences can be left on RIP.ie.

The late Ann Kavanagh (née Blanchfield)

The death has occurred of Ann Kavanagh (née Blanchfield), 'The Bridge', Raheenleigh. (Formerly Ballyogan, Graignamanagh), Myshall, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Ann passed away in the loving care of the Staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy, grandson Eamon, brothers Jim and Jack. Sadly missed by her heart-broken children, Sheila,Sorcha and Jim, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren, Jamie, Sean, Lauren, Evan and Aine. Deeply regretted by her brother Len, Graiguenamanagh, sisters Nellie Brennan, Aclare, Graignamanagh, Sr De Montford (Peggy) Convent of Mercy, New Ross and Sally Kelly, Drumphea, brothers-in-law, Sonny Kavanagh, Whitmore, New Ross, and Leo Brennan, Carlow, sisters-in-law Patsy Byrne, Myshall and Patty Blanchfield, Kilmacow and by her nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Tuesday in St Lazerian's Church, Drumphea followed by burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery. If you wish to express your condolences to the family, you may do so at RIP.ie.