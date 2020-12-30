Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Coffey (née Fitzpatrick)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Coffey (née Fitzpatrick), Tower Road, Piltown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Redacres, Mullinavat. Peacefully, at Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Pre-deceased by her husband Patsy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her sons Nigel and James, daughters Fiona (Kenny) and Grace (Landers), grandchildren Tom, John, Patsy, Charlie, Ben, and Grace, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral Mass for the family will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 o'clock at The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to express your condolence to the family you may do so by using the online condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late Ellen (Eily) Conway (née Whitty)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eily) Conway (née Whitty), Garrandarragh, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Eily passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. In her 86th year. Wife of the late Jimmy, mother of the late Michael, sister of the late Dick and late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Brigid, Mary, Maggie, Nell and Babs, sons Jimmy, Andy Tom and John, sisters Theresa, Kathleen and May, brother Sean, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 adoring grandchildren, 11 adoring great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Eily's remains will arrive on Saturday at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat (via her residence) for requiem Mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Please wear masks at all times. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Conway family can use the online service at RIP.ie.

The late Sarah Holohan (nee Phelan)

The death has occurred of Sarah Holohan (née Phelan), Shragh, Rathdowney, Laois / Kilkenny. December 29. Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly mourned by her daughter Annemarie and her sons Richard and Donal, son in law Eddie, daughters in law Mary-Kate and Linda, grandchildren Mark, Claire and Michael-John, Sean, Nicky and Erin, her brothers Sean and James, sisters in law Joan and Eva, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. As per the Covid-19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged, you can express your condolences on the condolence page on RIP.ie.