Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, New Year's Eve, December 31

The late Johanna O'Brien

The death has occurred of Johanna O'Brien, Legan, Thomastown, Kilkenny peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. December 30. Sadly missed by her brothers Jack and Pat, sisters Mary and Margaret and extended family and friends. In compliance with Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown (Max 10 people) followed by burial in Knockmoylon Cemetery. Johanna's funeral Mass can be viewed online at: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option at RIP.ie. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.

The late Michael Carey

The death has occurred of Michael Carey, Brandondale, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny (Late of 1 Fr Hayden Road, Kilkenny). Predeceased by his grandson Gary, brothers Gus, John, Noel and Paddy and sister Marie. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughters Shirley and Jackie, grandchildren James, Shannon, Mark and Alan, great- grandchildren Cían, Millie and Fiadh, sons-in-law Tommy and Danny, extended family and friends, especially his very close friend Mick Murphy. In keeping with recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings Michael's Funeral Mass for family will take place privately on Friday, January 1, and may be viewed online at 11am on https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

We are so very grateful for your support, but we want you to protect our most vulnerable family members from any harm during this time, we ask that you keep socially distant and wear masks. Those who would like to have attended the funeral but cannot may leave a message in the condolence link at RIP.ie.