Editorial: Rollout of vaccine is a matter of urgency for Kilkenny

After many months of upsetting news and challenging developments, there is good news at last, with a Covid-19 vaccine finally in Ireland, and due to be rolled out in Kilkenny this month.

It cannot come soon enough. Our hospitals and our nursing homes in Kilkenny must not be left to wait a moment longer than necessary given the magnitude of what they are facing. There is a serious onus on those in charge to explore every possible avenue to expedite the vaccine’s arrival.

It will not be a silver bullet, but it is a ray of hope at least — a welcome beginning as we turn the page on 2020 and move to a new chapter.

The rollout will begin with our most vulnerable —the people in nursing homes around the county. The significance of this has been underscored in recent days with the upsetting news of a serious Covid-19 outbreak at Gowran Abbey nursing home.

Our thoughts are with the staff, the residents there and their families as they bravely deal with this most difficult of challenges.



BISHOP’S NEWS

Congratulations and best wishes to Bishop — now Archbishop-elect — Dermot Farrell who has been appointed to his new role in Dublin. He has been a popular bishop during his time in this diocese, regarded as approachable, attending events and often seen out walking or visiting towns and villages across the different parishes here.

It has been a difficult year for the Church, many religious communities, and places of worship, where attendance and participation have been hampered by restrictions on gatherings.

At Christmas, many chose not to attend ceremonies, or found themselves one of a limited number of people inside a large, but overwhelmingly empty building. Some of our most cherished rituals —weddings, funerals, baptisms — have been severely disrupted or put on pause, and there are more challenging months ahead.