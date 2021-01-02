CORONAVIRUS
Boost as Kilkenny's Covid vaccine rollout brought forward, now to begin this week
Vaccines to be administered to nursing home staff and residents a week earlier than previously announced
File picture: An updated schedule for the vaccine rollout appears to be imminent
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kilkenny has been brought forward, and is expected to begin here next week.
It's understood it will begin with the staff and residents of Tinnypark Nursing Home this Thursday, January 7. Previously, it had been the case that the vaccine delivery in Kilkenny would begin on March 14.
There had been criticisms of the pace of the rollout for this region. The vaccine is given as two injections, usually into the muscle of the upper arm, at least 21 days apart.
It follows news earlier that 87 new cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny have been reported this evening.
