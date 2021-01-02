Kilkenny gardaí arrest driver seven times over the limit on New Year's Eve

Kilkenny gardaí arrested a driver on New Year's Eve who was tested and found to be seven times over the legal limit.

The Roads Policing Unit arrested the male driver following a road traffic collision. The driver had no licence or insurance and returned a breath test which was seven times over the legal limit.

Gardaí are urging the public never to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.