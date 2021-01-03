Male due in court over Callan heroin seizure

A male is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court following a heroin seizure in Callan.

Kilkenny Drugs Unit assisted by local gardaí searched a house in Callan in recent days and approximately €1,000 worth of heroin was seized.

One person was arrested and questioned and later charged to appear before Kilkenny District Court.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to report any suspicions about drug dealing to them on their dedicated number (087) 7904885.