84 new Covid cases in Kilkenny with 19 patients with virus at St Luke's

A rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units is putting the health care system under extreme pressure as services struggle to cope with an unprecedented surge in new Covid-19 cases.

In Kilkenny 84 new cases have been reported this evening with 19 people currently being treated at St Luke's Hospital for the virus.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

“The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.”

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come.

“Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.”

Meanwhile the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have issued a stark warning tonight stating that hospitals are now under “extreme” pressure due to a surge in cases.

“What we are hearing from members across the country this weekend is deeply disturbing. The progress we made on keeping case numbers down seems to be completely undone.

“Covid is creating more patients while also depleting staffing. It’s a vicious combination. Staff are far more experienced than they were at the start of this pandemic, but the sheer numbers are difficult to cope with.

“Frontline staff are running three services in parallel – a Covid health service, a non-Covid health service, and a mass vaccination scheme. This can only work if pressure on our hospitals is eased.

“On behalf of Ireland’s nurses and midwives, the INMO is asking that the public stay home and strictly follow public health advice. The vaccine is being rolled out – we simply need to keep cases down.

“We need all hands on deck here. The government and HSE must focus on supporting the exhausted frontline healthcare workers. This means taking on additional capacity in the private sector and ensuring the childcare needs of frontline workers are taken into account."