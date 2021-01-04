Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 4, 2020

The late Dolores Clifford (nee McGrath)

The death has occurred of Dolores Clifford (nee McGrath),Old Callan Road, Kilkenny, January 2, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, Dolores, pre-deceased by her husband Richard and son Richard, much loved mother of Eric, Carmel, Angela, Raymond, Dolores Ann and Eddie, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Ann, brother Eric, sons-in-law John and Paul, daughter-in-law Gemma, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Dolores, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, January 4 at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Dolore's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Tom Delaney

The death has occurred of Tom Delaney, High St, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Suddenly after a short illness surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Rose, Thomas, Noelle, Ann and Paul, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place in St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Monday morning followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery. Offers of condolence can be made at RIP.ie.