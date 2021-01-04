Bouncing Kilkenny babies are New Year's delight for two local couples

Local families had plenty to smile about and celebrate the new year as they welcomed new babies into their lives on New Year's Day in Kilkenny.

Zara Dore was the first baby girl of the new year, born in St Luke's Hospital at 9.48am. Proud parents Richard and Claire were over the moon.

There was also delight for Angela and Kevin from Thomastown, who welcomed baby Charlie into the world, weighing 3.59kg, at 8.02am.



Angela and Kevin Conway with baby Charlie