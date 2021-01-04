Bouncing Kilkenny babies are New Year's delight for two local couples
Two babies born at St Luke's Hospital as the new year arrived
Richard and Claire welcome baby Zara - the first baby girl born in Kilkenny in 2021
Local families had plenty to smile about and celebrate the new year as they welcomed new babies into their lives on New Year's Day in Kilkenny.
Zara Dore was the first baby girl of the new year, born in St Luke's Hospital at 9.48am. Proud parents Richard and Claire were over the moon.
There was also delight for Angela and Kevin from Thomastown, who welcomed baby Charlie into the world, weighing 3.59kg, at 8.02am.
Angela and Kevin Conway with baby Charlie
