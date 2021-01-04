Popular Kilkenny music venue announces online concert series

A series of sixteen concerts, all recorded in the iconic Kilkenny music venue, Cleeres will kick off this Friday with local act SOLA.

These concerts have been funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media’s live performance support scheme.

Local act SOLA will get the series of gigs going this Friday night at 8.30pm. There will be sixteen shows to view all the way up to January 30. Mary Coughlan, John Blek, The Kilkennys & Liam O’Maonlaí are among the performers to be enjoyed.

The shows have been produced by Brodericks Sound & Lighting and recorded by Kilkenny video production company Dicemen Productions.

The Live Performance Support scheme has been launched to assist commercial promoters and producers to employ artists, musicians, performers, technicians, and other support staff in live performances which may subsequently have to be curtailed, cancelled, or postponed due to covid-19.

The shows will be posted online @ facebook/cleeres.