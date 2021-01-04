STOLEN: Garda appeal over theft of French bulldogs from Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of two French Bulldogs from the O’Loughlin Road area of the city.

The theft occurred on New Years Eve the two female dogs were noticed missing at 4pm, they had last been seen at 1am that morning.

Both of the dogs are fawn/brown in colour.

Contact gardaí in Kilkenny with any information on (056) 7775000.