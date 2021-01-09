Application for €3.5 million loan facility approved for lighting works in Kilkenny

Brighter lights will be shining across the county over the coming months as public lighting works continue.

Members of Kilkenny County Council have formally approved an application for a €3.5 million loan facility to facilitate works under the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Programme.

Director of Services, Tim Butler told members at the monthly council meeting that 11,000 lights in total across the city and county are included in the programme.

“There are approximately 5,500 lights remaining to be upgraded,” he said.

Loan

Mr Butler outlined that the loan would be repaid over a 15-year period and would result in savings of energy costs of approximately €450,000.

Mayor of Kilkenny remarked to the meeting that the new lights are ‘much safer and brighter’.

“It is also an opportunity to make savings and I fully endorse it,” he said.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil) said that the lighting that has been done to date under the programme is ‘magnificent’ and said that while ‘a lot has been done, there is a lot more to do’.

Cllr Fitzpatrick also asked if any savings could be ringfenced for rural lighting.

Mr Butler said not only would there be monetary savings but there would also be a reductions in CO2 emissions.

He added that the ringfencing of any savings would be a matter for members when discussing the budget.

“The plan is to replace all the lights by the end of next year. This will make Kilkenny safer and also help to deter burglaries.”