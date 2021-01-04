Extremely busy Kilkenny hospital postpones appointments due to 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

All scheduled inpatient/daycase surgery/gynaecology appointments at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny are to be postponed from tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the 'escalating situation' around Covid-19.

The hospital has confirmed that these appointments are postponed until 18 January 2021, apart from very urgent emergency cases. The hospital currently has 22 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while latest HSE figures show Kilkenny has recorded a new daily high of 84 new cases today.

INMO figures show 18 patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke's today.

All outpatient appointments will also be postponed with the exception of antenatal clinics and oncology clinics. It is hoped that outpatient appointments will resume on Monday, January 18, however this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The postponement of outpatient services also includes the off-site Carlow clinics, apart from the maternity antenatal clinic. All affected patients will be contacted directly by the hospital. If patients have any queries, they should contact the clinic secretary phone number on their appointment letter.

Oncology and Infusion Day services will continue as per normal at Aut Even Hospital. Virtual clinics will continue to operate as normal as will emergency, inpatient, AMAU, ASAU and ED services.

As the hospital is extremely busy at present, it is advised that people should only attend the ED/AMAU/ASAU if absolutely necessary and not bring children, if at all possible. Management would ask the public, where possible, to consider their care options and telephone their GP or pharmacist to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital. However, in a statement, the IEHG said St Luke’s would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

"The hospital would also like to remind the public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms to please call their GP/Caredoc in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to the hospital if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test," said the statement.

"At this incredibly challenging time for the health service, hospital management would like to appeal to members of the public to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and Level 5 restrictions currently in place. The hospital would like to thank patients and the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time and apologise for the inconvenience caused."