Schools may remain closed until end of January - Kilkenny Cathaoirleach

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew Mc Guinness has said that keeping schools closed until the end of the month may be a necessary measure as Covid cases continue to increase rapidly.

"The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 is to meet tomorrow (Tuesday) but ahead of the meeting news reports suggest that keeping schools closed until the end of January is one of the measures favored by senior ministers across all Government parties.

"This, in my view, would be a very welcome and needed measure considering the frightening increase in Covid cases and the speed at which it’s spreading in the community.

"It’s sad that our children are missing out on so much but unfortunately it’s a necessary measure. The uncertainty surrounding exams must be addressed and schools must be equipped for online learning to ensure our children don’t miss out.

"I would also like to see the issues regarding Crèches addressed urgently and hope our Ministers will do so at tomorrow’s meeting," he added.