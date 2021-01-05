Vaccinations to start at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny this week

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny is one of the hospitals across the country where staff will start to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

Staff in all ICU and Covid wards will receive vaccines this week, recognising that these staff are crucial to treating patients with Covid.

At least 25 hospitals will be part of the rollout the vaccine across the seven hospital groups nationwide this week including St. Luke’s General Hospital.

Meanwhile residents at Kilkenny’s Tinnypark Residential Care Home will be among up to 3,000 vulnerable citizens and staff in 25 nursing homes around the country that will be vaccinated this week.

Over the course of this week, the vaccination will be distributed to all seven regional hospital groups providing nationwide vaccination to approx. 32,000 frontline healthcare workers and 3000 residents and staff in long term care facilities.

Over the coming weeks an initial team of 1700 vaccinators will be mobilised across the country and online training is now available to all relevant staff and being completed on a daily rolling basis to build up the number of vaccinators.

This is the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the largest ever conducted by the State. Vaccinations will be offered free to all residents of Ireland who are indicated and wish to receive it.

The vaccine will be administered as the supply arrives in Ireland. The administration of vaccines will be limited only by supply.

Following the initial phase, and with the approval of other vaccines, there will be a considerable scale up in the roll-out of vaccinations. This will be achieved through partnerships with GPs, pharmacists and ultimately delivered through Mass Vaccinations Centres (MVCs).

Last week the EU confirmed acquisition of an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Of this, the Irish allocation is an additional 1.11 million doses, this will bring our allocation from the EU supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to approximately 3.44 million