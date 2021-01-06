'We are here to help '- Kilkenny gardaí continue to assist people during Level 5 lockdown

Gardaí are continuing to assist vulnerable members of the community who may feel isolated or require help during Level 5 restrictions.

Under current restrictions, persons should not leave their homes except for essential journeys or to avail of outdoor physical exercise within 5km of their home.

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes said that community engagement activity will continue to be focused on the vulnerable and those who feel isolated.

“We are here to help. Please contact your local Garda station in Kilkenny, Callan, Castlecomer, Freshford or Urlingford if you know of someone who needs our help”.

Supt Hughes told the Kilkenny People as previously under Level 5 restrictions throughout the pandemic, An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny will be maximising its operational resources to deliver a highly visibile presence to provide public reassurance. Under Operation Fanacht, checkpoints on main routes supported by a schedule of mobile checkpoints will be conducted on a daily basis with a focus on the guidelines on inter-county travel.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local gardaí are here for them.

"Whether that this collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”

An Garda Síochána have re-iterated the basic public health guidelines:

• minimise in person contacts

• wear a face covering

• wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty

• practise good respiratory hygiene, that is, when coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

• maintain physical distancing, that is, leave at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and other people, particularly those who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever

• avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth – if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your contaminated hands, you can transfer the virus from the surface to yourself. If you feel unwell, don't risk it – stay home and contact your GP