Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 6, 2020

The late Liam Kelly

The death has occurred of Liam Kelly, Station Road, Bennettsbridge, County Kilkenny, January 4, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital. Liam, sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, brothers Seamus and Thomas, sisters-in-law Dolores, Kay and Helen, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Liam, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday, 7th January, at 11am in St. Bennett’s Church, Bennettsbridge (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Liam's family can do so at RIP.ie. Liam's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Michael Patrick Bowden



The death has occurred of Michael Patrick Bowden, formerly of Ballygooney, Gathabawn, Co Kilkenny and lately of Forest Hill, London. He peacefully passed away in Lewisham Hospital, London surrounded by his loving family on December 30. Pre-deceased by his brothers Patrick, Nicholas and John and sister Alice. He will be sadly missed by his children Marian, Michelle, Mickey, Mona and their mother Mary. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren Ciara, Lauren, Katie, Aidan, Matthew, Ciaran, Kian and Aoife alongside his remaining siblings, extended family and many friends, both in England and Ireland. Due to Government restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 13, at 10am. For friends and family who would like to view the funeral at this time, please click on the following link: http://www.olspn.church/

To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your condolences at RIP.ie or send on condolences in a traditional manner.

The late John Kirwan

The death has occurred of John Kirwan (Radestown Lane, Kilkenny) January 4, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, John, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Martha, infant sister Mary and brother Sammy, sadly missed by his cousins in the Waldron, Tyrrell and Johnston families, his great neighbours in Radestown and his many friends in Kilkenny, throughout Ireland and abroad. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for John, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, January 6 at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Reverend Eamon Tobin

The death has occurred of Reverend Eamon Tobin, Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne, Florida and late of Killahy, Tullaroan, County Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Edmond and Johanna. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters Mary (Morrissey) Paddy, Teresa ( Byrne) and Martin, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Noonan, fellow clergy and religious sisters of the diocese of Orlando and Ossory, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Details of Fr Eamon' s funeral in Florida will follow with a link to view his funeral Mass. Those wishing to leave messages of condolence may do so on the page provided at RIP.ie.

The late William (Bill, Franci) Treacy

The death has occurred of William (Bill, Franci) Treacy, Clomoney, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. In the loving care of the Nursing Staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Sheila. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his son Billy, daughter Katherine, daughter-in-law Tracey, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Aaron, Milly and Sheileen, brother Paddy and sister Bridie, relatives and friends.

Due to Government Restrictions a private funeral will take place for immediate family (max. 10 people in Church) at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge on Wednesday at 1.30 pm, followed by burial in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery, Goresbridge. Those who would have liked to attend and cannot due to restrictions can leave a message on the condolence link on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your co - operation at this most difficult time.