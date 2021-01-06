The Powley spirit prevailed for the virtual Castlecomer Wellie Race ’21



From all corners of the globe the Powley people answered the call to make the 41st Castlecomer Wellie Race a virtual resounding success.

Over the past four decades approximately €1 million has been raised for local charities by the annual fundraising event which is an annual tradition enjoyed by many.

This year with the ongoing pandemic the organisers decided that the event would of course go ahead, albeit virtually.

Organiser Chubby Brennan told The Kilkenny People that there was ‘fantastic participation’.

“It was enjoyed by people in all the different counties of Ireland and countries around the world,” he said.

“As a committee the virtual event united people even though we were all apart. It lifted people’s spirits and it encouraged people to help others.”

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also commended all those involved on a trojan effort and thanked people for getting behind the event and making it a success.

“It was great to see the virtual wellie race take off and the wonderful support it received both locally and from further afield,” he said.

“From Conahy to Ballyragget to Muckalee to Castlecomer people went out and did the five kilometres for local charities.”

A lovely ceremony was held on New Year’s Day when committee members lit candles at the Wellington grotto at Cloghogue in Castlecomer.

Some big names backed this year’s event. Among those who encouraged people to take part were An Taoiseach Michael Martin, broadcaster Mary Kennedy and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness. The Taoiseach took time out of his busy schedule and congratulated all of those involved in the Castlecomer Wellie Race for 41 years of work that has benefitted many local charities.

Jim Bollard lit candle in memory of all we have lost in 41 years of Wellington race and especially those we have lost during covid pandemic worldwide and Michael Walsh lit a candle to bring light to a new year to rid the darkness and uncertainty that prevails.

Members agreed that all were looking forward to 'a bigger brighter more normal Wellington race 2022'



Originally started in 1978 the Powley (an area in the hills surrounding Castlecomer) men decided, while playing cards, on St Stephen’s Day to run off the Christmas excess by having a race over a cross country circuit. Many did not have a pair of runners so they decided to opt for the next best thing - wellingtons!

The event is now one of the highlights on the social calendar in North Kilkenny and normally sees hundreds of people participating in the novelty run on New Year’s Day. This year the virtual event took place from St Stephen’s Day to January 6 with people doing their own walk or run and posting pictures of themselves on social media.

Donations can still be made on

www.wellierace.com

Or cheques / postal orders ( Wellington race company Ltd) to

PRO

10 Chatsworth

Castlecomer

Co Kilkenny

R95F2W7